Water safety tips to follow if you visit local water parks this summer

EL PASO (Texas) -- With hotter temperatures expected to hit our area soon, local water parks started to operate early this month.

Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld started operations four weekends ago and today on Memorial Day they expected to receive between 3,500 and 4,000 people.

Morgan Hunt is a local lifeguard instructor who has been on this job for six years.

She wanted to become a lifeguard instructor to teach other fellow lifeguards how to keep people safe and for them to have a good time.

Morgan told ABC-7 some of the tips you need to follow if you are heading to the water parks soon:

Stay hydrated

Apply sunscreen every two hours

Keep your kids close and watch your surroundings

Follow the water parks' rules

Listen to lifeguards' directions while at the pool or using the water slides

Mind about your kids' swimming skills

Wear life vests or water floaties if you or your kids need them

Other tips are to not wear any type of shoes, only at designated water slides or attractions.

You could injured if you slide or fall with shoes in the water.

There are about 150 lifeguards who work at Wet 'N' Wild to ensure the safety of all visitors.

Local residents also told ABC-7, they try to always have their kids close by and within their watch to prevent any incidents.

Wet 'N' Wild will have a training in mid-July for people interested in becoming a lifeguard.

If you are 16 years old or more you can apply to this training through Wet 'N' Wild's social media page.

You will have to go through some swimming drills, and be trained to do CPR.