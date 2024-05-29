Skip to Content
News

El Paso fire crews continue hotspot suppression operations at Recycling Plant fire

KVIA
By
New
Published 11:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to a post by the El Paso Fire Dept. on "X," the Recycling Plant fire in South-Central El Paso is entering it's 20th hour being active.

It is located at Paisano and Coles.

El Paso Fire said crews continue to look for hotspots in the area, but add the bulk of the fire on both sides of the bridge on Paisano have been knocked down.

Fire officials told ABC-7 it is considered a 3rd Alarm Fire, about 200 Fire fighters have responded to the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content