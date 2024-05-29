El Paso fire crews continue hotspot suppression operations at Recycling Plant fire

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to a post by the El Paso Fire Dept. on "X," the Recycling Plant fire in South-Central El Paso is entering it's 20th hour being active.

It is located at Paisano and Coles.

El Paso Fire said crews continue to look for hotspots in the area, but add the bulk of the fire on both sides of the bridge on Paisano have been knocked down.

Fire officials told ABC-7 it is considered a 3rd Alarm Fire, about 200 Fire fighters have responded to the fire.

No injuries have been reported.