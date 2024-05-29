Skip to Content
EPISD Career and Technical Education hosts Healthcare Expo and Job Fair

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso ISD Career and Technical Education (CTE) Healthcare Expo and Hiring Fair is returning to the Starlight Event Center 6650 Continental Drive El Paso, Texas on Wednesday, May 29th. This is their 2nd annual event and nearly 400 Health Science students are graduating and ready to assist our community in areas that are facing healthcare shortages. EPISD says graduating seniors have completed a TEA recognized Health Science program of study while simultaneously earning a Healthcare Industry Based Certification.

EPISD students from the Center for Career & Technical Education (CCTE), Franklin, Irvin, Jefferson P-TECH, and Silva Health Magnet are set to attend the expo. Students will receive information on volunteering, career pathways, and employment opportunities in El Paso.

