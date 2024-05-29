Vitalant partnering with first responders for ‘Respond to the Call’ blood drives

Vitalant is partnering with police, fire, and other first responders across Texas and New Mexico for the Respond to the Call Blood Drives slated from June 7 to June 9. Every two seconds, someone needs a blood transfusion, and this event seeks to provide blood for those needing urgent operations.

Vitalant says that regular blood donations are needed to ensure a safe and ready supply is available for patients every day.

Your blood donation can be used for multiple purposes, such as for trauma patients or those with massive blood loss, patients undergoing cancer treatments, and more.

You can donate at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso or at the Mesilla Valley Mall in Las Cruces during the following dates and times:

Friday, June 7; 3-7 p.m.

Saturday, June 8; 12-6 p.m.

Sunday, June 9; 1-5 p.m.

Donors will receive a free t-shirt, a $10 gift card, and a chance to win a $5,000 gift card.

To make an appointment, visit Vitalant's website or call 877-25-VITAL (84825).