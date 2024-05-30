Food insecurity increases over the summer months in El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — As summer approaches, food insecurity rises during these months when children no longer have access to free breakfast and lunch at school. In response, local food banks and school districts are stepping up to support those in need.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank works year round to help feed those in need. CEO Susan Goodell told ABC-7, the importance of nutrition for children, as she says inadequate nutrition can lead to serious health issues like asthma and diabetes.

Goodell says part of their commitment is to help families provide proper nutritional food, she says, “Kids are developing tastes that they will have for the rest of their lives. If they're developing a taste for fresh fruits and vegetables, this is something they will want throughout their lives.”

The food bank encourages the community to volunteer and donate. With just $1, you can provide seven meals.

School District Programs

Several local school districts are also offering summer meal programs to help alleviate food insecurity:

Ysleta Independent School District

The 2024 Ysleta ISD Summer Food Service Program will provide free breakfast and lunch to children ages 1-18 from Monday through Friday. Meals will be served at the following high schools from June 3 to June 28:

Bel Air High School

Del Valle High School

Eastwood High School

Parkland High School

Riverside High School

Ysleta High School

Valle Verde Early College High School

Breakfast will be available from 7:30 to 9 a.m., and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Socorro Independent School District

Socorro ISD’s Child Nutrition Services Department will offer free meals to all children ages 18 and under from June 3 through June 27. Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the following locations:

Socorro High School

Montwood High School

Americas High School

El Dorado High School

Eastlake High School

Pebble Hills High School

SSG. Manuel P. Puentes Middle School

Robert R. Rojas Elementary School

Hueco Elementary School

Myrtle Cooper Elementary

Benito Martinez Elementary

Jane A. Hambric School

Ernesto Serna Fine Arts Academy

Mission Ridge Elementary School

Purple Heart Elementary School

Anthony Independent School District

Anthony ISD will provide free and nutritious meals to children ages 1-18 without the need for registration or proof of income. Meals must be consumed on-site to comply with Texas Department of Agriculture requirements. The program will run from June 3 to June 14 (Monday to Friday) and June 17 to July 11 (Monday to Thursday) at the following locations:

Anthony Elementary School Cafe: 7:30 - 8:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Anthony Secondary Schools Cafe: 7:45 - 8:45 a.m., 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Torres Altos Park: 8:00 - 9:00 a.m., 12:00 - 1:00 p.m.

Triangle Park: 7:45 - 9:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Gallegos Park: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Wet-N-Wild (inside park): 12:00 - 1:00 p.m.

Las Cruces Public Schools

Las Cruces Public Schools will provide free meals at the following locations from June 4 to June 28 and July 1 to July 12:

Las Cruces High School

Organ Mountain High School

Loma Heights Elementary School

Mesilla Park Elementary School

Mayfield High School

For more information, call (575) 649-5354.

Gadsden Independent School District (ISD)

Gadsden ISD offers free breakfast and lunch at:

Gadsden High School

Santa Teresa High School

Chaparral High School

Breakfast is served from 8 to 9:30 a.m., and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The district also provides sporadic food donations through its Federal Programs Department. Community members can join a text messaging group to receive notifications about these donations: https://bit.ly/4akfohW

IDEA Public Schools

IDEA Public Schools’ Child Nutrition Program will serve free meals to any child in the community aged 18 years and younger from June 17 to July 26. Meals will be available Monday through Friday at any IDEA El Paso campus. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9 a.m., and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program will be closed on federal holidays, including June 19 and from July 1 through July 5.