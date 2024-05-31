Live raffle for Ford Bronco held to promote cancer screenings

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Stand with Estela Casas Cancer Foundation, a non-profit organization, held a live raffle of a Ford Bronco donated by the Viva Auto Group on May 31. The raffle was held to help raise money to continue providing cancer screenings for women and men in the Borderland.

The Stand with Estela Casas Cancer Foundation says it has donated more than $250,000 in mammograms and other cancer screenings over the last three years to El Pasoans without health insurance.