ABC-7 at 4: All of Us Journey Tour to Stop in El Paso

El Paso, Texas ( KVIA)- El Paso is one of the stops on the All of Us Journey's national tour. The community will be able to learn how to participate in the All of Us Research Program. The exhibit is a journey of discovery and fun.

The All of Us Journey brings the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program to life with interactive activities, videos, games, quizzes, and more—all designed to show you the exciting power of participation in health research. As an interested attendee, you have the power to shape the future of health not just for yourself, but for your families and communities for generations to come. Your participation is crucial.

During your visit, you can take the first step by registering for the All of Us Research Program. From June 18 to June 21, 2024, the Mexican Consulate in El Paso, Texas, will host the All of Us Journey. The event starts from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Amistad 3210 Dyer St. El Paso, Texas 79930

Date: Tuesday, June 11- Friday, June 14, 2024

Time: 11:30am-5:30pm daily

Mexican Consulate 910 E San Antonio Ave. El Paso, TX 79901

Date: Tuesday, June 18- Friday, June 21, 2024

Time: 10am-4pm daily

To learn more about the All of Us Research Program and upcoming events, visit https://www.joinallofus.org/.