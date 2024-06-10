Skip to Content
Christina Sanchez voted in as County Attorney

El Paso County Commissioners Court unanimously voted to appoint Christina Sanchez as county attorney on June 10.

"I'm so excited to begin this new journey," Sanchez said. "I thank you for your support. I know I will continue to have that support."

Sanchez will serve as county attorney until previous County Attorney Joanne Bernal's term expires on December 31.

Sanchez will appear on the November ballot, but remains unopposed since there is no Republican running for the position.

