EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials from the Department of Homeland Security will provide an update on border security operations. They will also talk about the implementation of the Presidential Proclamation and Interim Final Rule. This is set to happen on Monday, June 10th 4:00 PM ET and hosted by DHS.

