El Paso Chihuahuas host ‘Play Ball Weekend’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --The El Paso Chihuahuas are inviting children in the Borderland to take part in their Play Ball Weekend event.

This event seeks to encourage children in the community to stay active, make friends, and have fun through baseball.

Play Ball Weekend will happen Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Registration is required and is open to kids between the ages of 5 and 12.

You can register here: https://elpasochihuahuas.leagueapps.com/events/4220738

Chihuahuas staff will be present during the event to teach children techniques in fielding, batting, and pitching, among other things.