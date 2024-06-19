ABC-7 at 4: 16th annual Taste of Las Cruces returns

El Paso, TX(KVIA)-The 16th annual Taste of Las Cruces, a significant event that benefits Casa de Peregrinos, the city's largest emergency food pantry, is approaching. This year's event will offer an array of culinary delights from the region's top chefs, live entertainment, and a vibrant atmosphere celebrating the rich flavors and diverse culture of Las Cruces. Taste of Las Cruces, a hallmark event for the community, allows attendees to sample dishes from over 25 of the finest local restaurants, each offering a distinct culinary experience. The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 20, 2024, at the Las Cruces Convention Center.

