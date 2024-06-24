El Pasoans react to fans storming the Sun Bowl field after match between FC Juarez and Club America

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Hundreds of fans stormed the Sun Bowl field Sunday night after a friendly match between FC Juarez and Club America.

Videos of the fans storming the field went viral on social media, with many people claiming what happened was a negative look in El Paso.

ABC-7 spoke with El Pasoans to see how they felt about what happened.

Che Ulibarri, an El Pasoan, told ABC-7 that he believes this incident does not reflect the behavior of El Pasoans as it could happen anywhere.

“I think it would happen in any other city, honestly. People get excited about things. I don't think we should scapegoat our city that hard," said Ulibarri.

David Rubalcaba, another El Pasoan, told us that seeing the videos online made him feel worried about how this would reflect on the city.

“It does feel embarrassing that our fans would do that because you know, there's a concern for the players safety and everyone else included," said Rubalcaba.

We reached out to the University of Texas at El Paso to see if we could speak to someone about the situation and to learn how much security was at the event.

They responded with a statement from UTEP officials, which said:

“We're pleased with the success of the event and great turnout. Many first-time fans were unfamiliar with the rules and, despite a field incursion, security ensured the protection of teams and players at all times. We’re looking forward to hosting more international soccer games at the Sun Bowl.”