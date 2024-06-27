AAA Texas: Gas prices will be lower than last year for Independence Day travelers
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide gas price average is $3.10 per gallon in Texas for regular unleaded fuel. That's five cents more than today last week. Drivers in El Paso metro area are paying the most on average at $3.25 per gallon, that's accourding to the survey of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas. “We anticipate gas prices will be lower this Independence Day compared to last year,” said AAA Texas spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster."