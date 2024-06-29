Homeland security investigations launches the “Know2protect” campaign

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The know2protect campaign aims to educate parents and children on the dangers of the Internet. Homeland security investigations goes out to schools or community groups and provides tips on staying safe on the internet.

HOW TO SPOT ONLINE PREDATORS

Asking for personal information, like your phone number or where you live

Requesting inappropriate pictures or videos

Sharing inappropriate images

Trying to engage you in sexual conversation

asking to meet in person

TIPS TO IDENTIFY FAKE PROFILES

Unclear or blurred profile ppicutes

Limited picture on profile

Incomplete profile information

Inconsistent information

Poorly written profile

Very few followers

Inappropriate or sexual content

To learn more visit know2protect. Tune in to ABC-7 at 10p to learn how one El Paso parent protects her kids.