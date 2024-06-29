Homeland security investigations launches the “Know2protect” campaign
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The know2protect campaign aims to educate parents and children on the dangers of the Internet. Homeland security investigations goes out to schools or community groups and provides tips on staying safe on the internet.
HOW TO SPOT ONLINE PREDATORS
- Asking for personal information, like your phone number or where you live
- Requesting inappropriate pictures or videos
- Sharing inappropriate images
- Trying to engage you in sexual conversation
- asking to meet in person
TIPS TO IDENTIFY FAKE PROFILES
- Unclear or blurred profile ppicutes
- Limited picture on profile
- Incomplete profile information
- Inconsistent information
- Poorly written profile
- Very few followers
- Inappropriate or sexual content
To learn more visit know2protect. Tune in to ABC-7 at 10p to learn how one El Paso parent protects her kids.