Armed bicyclist killed in Iowa shooting that wounded 2 police officers, investigators say

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Investigators say police in Waterloo, Iowa, were responding to a report of a bicyclist with a gun in an incident that ended with two officers wounded and the suspect dead. Officers were dispatched Sunday morning on a report of an armed man wearing all-green clothing on a bike. Authorities say 35-year-old Kelvin Lee Plain Jr. fled on the bike, then on foot. The Department of Criminal Investigation says officers fired a Taser at Plain while he was running, knocking him to the ground. The department says Plain then fired a handgun at both officers. It says both officers then returned fire, killing Plain.

