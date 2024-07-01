How the hot water that fueled Hurricane Beryl foretells a scary storm season

Hurricane Beryl’s explosive growth into an unprecedented early storm shows the literal hot water the Atlantic and Caribbean are in right now and the kind of season ahead. Beryl smashed storm records even before its major hurricane level winds approached land. The powerful storm is acting more like the monsters that form at the peak of the busiest hurricane seasons on record — 1933 and 2005. And experts say that’s mostly due to water temperatures as hot or hotter than the region normally gets in September.

