2 aid workers killed in the latest violent attack in eastern Congo’s conflict

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Two foreign aid workers have been killed in eastern Congo when their convoy was attacked. Aid group Tearfund made the annoucement in a statement late Monday. The killings on Sunday are the latest in a series of violent attacks targeting aid groups and residents in the region. The violence in the province has worsened in recent weeks as security forces battle more than 120 armed groups. The M23 rebel group has been the most active in the region.

