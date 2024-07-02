After a stop in Cuba, 2 Russian ships dock in Venezuelan port as part of ‘show the flag’ exercises

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Two Russian naval ships have docked in the Venezuelan port of La Guaira during exercises in the Atlantic Ocean that Moscow says are to “show the flag” in remote, important regions. The frigate Almirante Gorshkov and the oil tanker Akademik Pashin are part of Russia’s Northern Fleet. Russian state media quoted the defense ministry as saying the ships have been performing since mid-May that include “guaranteeing the Russian naval presence” in “remote areas of the oceans.” The stopover was to last several days and highlight the close ties between Moscow and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government.

