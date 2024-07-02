Diamond Shruumz microdosing candies may be linked to a death and nearly 50 illnesses, FDA says

Federal health officials are investigating a possible death and dozens of illnesses tied to recalled microdosing candies sold online and at vape shops. All varieties of Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars, cones and gummies have been recalled. The products may contain muscimol, a psychoactive chemical found in some mushrooms. At least 48 people in 24 states have been sickened, including 27 who were hospitalized. They’ve reported severe symptoms including seizures, abnormal heart rates and loss of consciousness.

