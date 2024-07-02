In the UK election campaign’s final hours, Sunak battles to the end as Labour’s Starmer eyes victory

LONDON (AP) — Voters in the United Kingdom are set to cast ballots in a national election on July 4, passing judgment on British Rishi Sunak’s 20 months in office, and on the four Conservative prime ministers before him. They are widely expected to do something they have not done since 2005: Elect a Labour Party government. During the final days of campaigning, Sunak insisted the outcome was not a foregone conclusion. And Labour also is warning against taking the election result for granted. They are imploring supporters not to grow complacent about polls that have given the party a solid double-digit lead since before the campaign began. Across the country, voters say they want change but aren’t optimistic it will come.

