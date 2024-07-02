Officials say at least 27 are killed in a stampede at a religious event in India

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Officials say at least 27 people have been killed in a stampede at a religious gathering in northern India. More than 150 people were admitted to hospitals after the crush in a village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh state. A medical official says the death toll may rise. Local media say the stampede occurred as attendees rushed to leave the event with religious leader Bhole Baba. Police tell the Press Trust of India news agency that overcrowding may have been a factor, but they did not specify how many people had gathered.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.