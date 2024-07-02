US new-vehicle sales barely rose in the second quarter as buyers balked at still-high prices
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. new-vehicle sales rose only slightly in the second quarter, despite larger discounts and slightly lower prices. Auto industry analysts predict that still-lower prices are coming and suggest buyers consider waiting for better deals. Overall, U.S. sales were up only 0.1% compared to a year ago, as still-high prices kept many potential buyers out of the market. That’s according to Motorintelligence.com. Sales were crimped in late June, when cyberattacks knocked out software from CDK Global that dealerships use to do sales paperwork. CDK said most dealers were back up by Tuesday afternoon. But some sales were delayed until July. Analysts say inventories on dealer lots is building, especially for pickup trucks and other higher-priced vehicles.