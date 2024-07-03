Far-right National Rally candidates, including one who wore Nazi cap, scrutinized in French election

PARIS (AP) — As it stands on the threshold of power in France, the far-right National Rally is facing scrutiny about some of the candidates it hopes will secure a ruling majority for the party in legislative elections Sunday, including a woman it has now pulled from the high-stakes race over a photo of her wearing a World War II-era Nazi officer’s peaked cap. Digging into candidates’ backgrounds by French media and citizens online risks puncturing the polished image that National Rally leader Marine Le Pen has sought to craft of her party to shed its historical links to antisemitism, racism, and France’s painful WWII collaboration with the Nazi occupation.

