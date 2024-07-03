India is likely undercounting heat deaths, affecting its response to increasingly harsh heat waves
Associated Press
BENGALURU, India (AP) — Months of scorching temperatures sometimes over 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in parts of India this year left hundreds dead or ill. Official government records put the number of heat-related deaths this year as 110, but public health experts say that number is more likely in the thousands. Poor data collection methods and reporting are stopping the country from getting a more accurate picture of how deadly the heat is. Experts are concerned that it’s hindering efforts to better prepare for future heat waves.