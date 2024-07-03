Some Mississippi legislative districts dilute Black voting power and must be redrawn, judges say

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Three federal judges are telling Mississippi to redraw some of its legislative districts because the current ones dilute Black voters’ power. The judges issued their order Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by the Mississippi NAACP. Lawmakers redrew state House districts and Senate districts in 2022. The judges ordered them to draw one majority-Black Senate district in the DeSoto County area in northwest Mississippi and one in the Hattiesburg area in the south, and one majority-Black House district in Chickasaw and Monroe counties in the northeast. The order does not create additional districts. It requires legislators to adjust existing ones.

