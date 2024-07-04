A study finds Indonesia’s deforested land is often left idle. But some see potential in that

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Vast swathes of Indonesia’s old-growth forests are left undeveloped for years after they’re felled. And when the land is finally put to use, it’s most often for new palm oil plantations. That’s according to a study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. But some experts — including the study’s authors — are hoping for a silver lining for Indonesia: The opportunity to expand its agricultural, palm, pulp and other commodities without having to chop down more trees, allowing the country to meet the increasing demand for deforestation-free products.

