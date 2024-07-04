California’s Gavin Newsom touts his support for President Joe Biden and sidesteps replacement talk

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has offered a forceful defense of embattled President Joe Biden. The governor told Democrats at an Independence Day picnic in Michigan Thursday that the 81-year-old president has the record and energy to win a second term despite widespread doubts about his ability to govern effectively. Newsom said Democrats must focus on Biden’s successes rather than his lackluster debate against Republican Donald Trump. Newsom has been a top campaign surrogate for Biden for months. But he’s also mentioned as a contender for the nomination if Biden ends his campaign. Newsom sidestepped questions about the possibility of Biden stepping aside and whether he would support his fellow Californian, Vice President Kamala Harris, as a substitute nominee.

