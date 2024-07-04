Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong asks for a lesser sentence in landmark security case

HONG KONG (AP) — Prominent activist Joshua Wong has asked for a lesser sentence in court after he earlier pleaded guilty in Hong Kong’s biggest national security case. Wong was one of 47 activists charged in 2021 under a Beijing-imposed security law for their involvement in an unofficial primary. The charges alleged they were attempting to paralyze Hong Kong’s government. Wong and 44 others admitted their liability or were convicted by the court. They could be sentenced to life in prison, though those who pleaded guilty have a better chance of receiving shorter sentences. The mitigation hearings are expected to continue until early August and sentencing will come later.

