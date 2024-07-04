Indonesia sentences Australian man to 6-month rehabilitation over drug possession in Bali

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian court has sentenced an Australian man to six-month medical rehabilitation on Thursday after finding him guilty of possessing methamphetamine on the tourist island of Bali. Troy Andrew Smith, from Port Lincoln in South Australia, was arrested on April 30 after police raided his hotel in Legian, a popular tourist spot near Kuta Beach, and seized 3.15 grams (0.1 ounce) of crystal methamphetamine inside a toothpaste container from his room. Police found a further 0.4 grams of the drug, along with a bong and a lighter in his desk drawer. Prosecutors had sought an eight-month medical rehabilitation for Smith, but the judges said they reduced the penalty because Smith regretted his acts and promised to reform.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.