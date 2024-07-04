Japanese man sentenced to 17.5 years in prison, and 20 strokes of the cane in Singapore for rape

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Japanese hairstylist has been sentenced to 17.5 years in prison and 20 strokes of the cane in Singapore this week for what the judge described as a “brutal and cruel” sexual assault and rape of a drunk student five years ago. Defense lawyer Adrian Wee says Kita Ikko, 39, pleaded guilty Monday to one charge of rape, one charge of sexual assault by penetration and one charge of making an obscene film. The Kyodo News Agency cited the Japanese Embassy in Singapore as saying that Kita was the first Japanese person to be sentenced to caning in Singapore.

