Northern California wildfire does not grow but winds and hot weather could whip up flames

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Crews have made steady progress overnight against a Northern California wildfire that has thousands of people under evacuation orders. But officials are worried about winds and hot temperatures Thursday that could pose problems on a searing hot July Fourth. The Thompson Fire near the city of Oroville in Butte County stayed roughly the same size and containment also remains at 7%, the same as Wednesday night. About 26,000 people remain under evacuation orders or warnings, although that figure could drop Thursday.

