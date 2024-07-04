Prominent director targeted in French cinema’s #MeToo wave charged with rape, assault of actors

PARIS (AP) — Authorities in France say a prominent French film director accused of sexual assault and violent, controlling behavior has been handed preliminary charges of rape, sexual assault and violence by a French judge investigating the case. Benoît Jacquot has more than 50 director credits in film and television stretching back to the 1970s. He has become one of the most prominent figures in a belated reckoning within the French movie industry over sexual violence and physical abuse. French actor Judith Godrèche has spoken publicly about Jacquot and alleged that he raped and physically abused her in a six-year relationship that started when she was 14 years old.

