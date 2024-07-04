The Kremlin says India’s Modi will visit Russia on July 8-9, hold talks with Putin
Associated Press
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia on July 8-9 and hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The visit was first announced by Russian officials last month, but the dates had not been previously disclosed. Russia has had strong ties with India since the Cold War, and New Delhi’s importance as a key trading partner for Moscow has grown since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.