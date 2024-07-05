A roadside bomb planted on a bridge hits a rickshaw in Pakistan, killing 2 people and wounding 8

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a roadside bomb planted on a bridge has struck a rickshaw in northwest Pakistan, killing at least two people. Police say eight other people were wounded in Friday’s attack in Mardan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. No one claimed responsibility for the attack. Such attacks previously have been blamed on Islamic militants and the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, which seized power in neighboring Afghanistan in August 2021. Many TTP leaders and fighters have found sanctuaries and are even living openly in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover.

