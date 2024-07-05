Germany fears a victory for the far-right National Rally could harm its close relations with France

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has expressed concern about a possible victory of the far-right National Rally in France on Sunday. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and many Germans fear if the nationalist French party is elected, it would no longer support the close relationship with Germany that was carefully built over decades since the end of World War II. Germany and France, the European Union’s two biggest economies, have long been viewed as the motor of European integration. If that engine stutters, it could have repercussions not only on the two countries, but all of Europe — from financial policies and joint armaments projects to the future expansion of the EU.

