Republicans turn their focus to Harris as talk of replacing Biden on Democratic ticket intensifies

NEW YORK (AP) — For years, it’s been a Republican scare tactic. A vote to reelect President Joe Biden, they charged, is really a vote for Vice President Kamala Harris — an attack line sometimes tinged with racist and misogynist undertones and often macabre imagery. But after Biden’s dismal performance at last week’s presidential debate sparked loudening calls for him to step aside in favor of a candidate who might have a better chance at beating Republican Donald Trump, in November, what was once dismissed as a far-right conspiracy could now have a chance of coming to pass. And Republicans, including Trump, seem to be scrambling to ramp up their preemptive attacks.

