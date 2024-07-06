National Urban League honors 4 Black women for their community impact

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The National Urban League has honored and recognized the accomplishments of four Black women who have made significant marks in the community. The Women in Harmony Awards Luncheon was held Saturday amid the backdrop of the 30th Anniversary of the Essence Festival of Culture. Honorees were Faith Jenkins, an attorney, legal commentator and media personality who presided over the TV show “Divorce Court”; Tracy Edmonds, a TV producer and president and CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group; Bevy Smith, a radio and TV personality, author and actress; and Lisa Price, the founder and creator of hair products empire Carol’s Daughter. Rhonda Spears Bell of the NUL says the recognition helps “create an experience for Black women across the globe.”

