Las Cruces Police search for missing 12-year-old boy

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen around 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

Officials believe Sergio Martinez ran away to an unknown destination.

Martinez was last seen by his foster family on the 200 block of Wall Ave. in Las Cruces.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with “New Mexico” printed on the front, black pants and black shoes. Martinez is 5-feet tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call LCPD at (575) 526-0795.