NM State Police completed C.A.R.E. Operation during 4th of July weekend

LAS CRICES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) participated in the Combined Accident Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.) operation during the 4th of July holiday. They say their goal is a traffic initiative that would increase motorist safety across all roadways in the state.

NMSP increased its presence during this initiative on all roadways because they say it July 4TH, through July 7th is one of on the busiest travel days. The resulted obtained from this initiative were over 2,700 traffic citations issued by police officers, 37 drunk drivers statewide arrested and 45 crashes investigated. Two deadly crashes were reported. New Mexico State Police says they encourage the public to drive safely.