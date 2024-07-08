Opponents of Louisiana’s Ten Commandments law want judge to block it before new school year starts

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Parents challenging a new Louisiana law requiring that the Ten Commandments be posted in public school classrooms are asking a federal court to block implementation of it while their lawsuit progresses — and before the new school year starts. A group of parents of Louisiana public school students filed the lawsuit last month. In motions filed Monday, their attorneys asked for a preliminary injunction against the law. They also sought an expedited briefing and hearing schedule requiring the state to respond by July 19 and for a hearing on July 29, shortly before public schools open in early August.

