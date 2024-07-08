Rescuers search for dozens buried in an Indonesian landslide that killed at least 11 people

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Rescue workers are searching through tons of mud and the rubble left by a landslide that has killed at least 11 people in the devastated unauthorized traditional gold mining area on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island. Dozens of others are missing. More than 100 villagers were digging for grains of gold Sunday in the remote and hilly village of Bone Bolango when tons of mud plunged down the surrounding hills and buried their makeshift camps. Some 46 villagers managed to escape the landslide and 11 bodies have been recovered. About 23 people have been pulled out alive by rescuers, including 18 injured. Some 51 others are missing.

