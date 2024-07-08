TX legislator co-sponsors bill to ban NIH Funding of cruel foreign animal experiments

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Representative Veronica Escobar (D-Texas-16) announced she has signed on as a cosponsor of the bipartisan bill to Cease Animal Research Grants Overseas (CARGO) Act. The bill would bar the National Institutes of Health (NIH) from funding animal tests in foreign laboratories.

"The CARGO Act is a commonsense bill that will address the multiple gaps found in the process to fund and supervise foreign laboratories that experiment on animals, and I invite my colleagues in Congress to cosponsor it. I’m a strong supporter of accountability, transparency, and oversight,” says Rep. Veronica Escobar.