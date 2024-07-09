A Papua New Guinea lawmaker facing a domestic assault charge in Australia will step down during case

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Papua New Guinea’s prime minister says the country’s petroleum minister will step aside while he faces allegations of domestic assault in Australia. Police in the Australian state of New South Wales said earlier in the week that a man, widely reported to be Petroleum Minister Jimmy Maladina, has been charged with assault after a domestic dispute involving a woman known to him. He is on bail and will appear Thursday in court in Australia. Marape said Maladina had offered to step down from his post while a court case against him unfolds. Maladina has not said whether he will defend the charge. The opposition leader called for him to be sacked.

