Israeli strike in Syria kills a former bodyguard of Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader

BEIRUT (AP) — An official with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah says an Israeli strike in Syria killed a former personal bodyguard of group’s leader. Hezbollah later identified the militant as Yasser Nemr Qranbish, though they did not disclose the details of his death. The Hezbollah official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. Since October, Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon have killed over 450 people. Most of the dead are Hezbollah fighters but more than 80 civilians and non-combatants have also been killed. In Israel, 16 soldiers and 11 civilians have been killed since the war in Gaza began.

