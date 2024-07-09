Russia’s war threatens Ukraine’s Olympic future, not just the present. A young gymnast offers hope

CHORNOMORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s war on Ukraine is demolishing the seeds of a sports culture that was a European powerhouse. It takes a decade and a national infrastructure of training facilities, feeder schools, equipment, and coaches to nurture an Olympic champion, and a process that begins in early childhood ends up winnowing out most contenders long before they reach the Games. More than 500 sports facilities were damaged or occupied by Moscow’s troops, depriving young athletes of a place to train. Practices are frequently interrupted by air raid alarms that can last hours. Some children who left early in the war haven’t returned. And the war means some children may never even begin to discover their potential.

