The Taliban’s morality police are contributing to a climate of fear among Afghans, UN says

The Taliban’s morality police are contributing to a climate of fear and intimidation among Afghans. That’s according to a U.N. report published Tuesday. The Taliban set up a ministry for the “propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice” after seizing power in 2021. Since then, the ministry has enforced decrees issued by the Taliban leadership. The report said the punishments for not complying with instructions and decrees are often arbitrary, severe and disproportionate. The Vice and Virtue Ministry rejected the U.N. report, calling its findings false and contradictory.

