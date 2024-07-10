A railway union strike in Sri Lanka leaves tens of thousands of commuters stranded
Associated Press
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A union strike launched by railway employees has stopped trains across Sri Lanka. Hundreds of scheduled train journeys were canceled Wednesday due to the strike. Now tens of thousands of passengers are stranded at railroad stations. The Station Masters’ Union is demanding authorities resolve a number of issues, including the recruitments process and promotions. Only a very few trains have been operating during the strike, and these are dangerously overcrowded with passengers. Local TV channels show passengers risking their lives to get to school and work as people barely hang on to the footboards of the trains while braving the rain.