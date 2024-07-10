Elena Rybakina beats Svitolina to reach Wimbledon semifinals and will next face Krejcikova

LONDON (AP) — Elena Rybakina understands why people see her as the favorite to win her second Wimbledon title. The 2022 champion beat No. 21 Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semifinals Wednesday. Rybakina says “I have a huge serve, so it’s a big advantage.” Rybakina will next face No. 31 Barbora Krejcikova. She reached her first Wimbledon semifinal by eliminating No. 13 Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 7-6 (4) in a match between former French Open champions. Ostapenko hadn’t dropped a set on her run to the quarterfinals and instructed her coach to leave during the second set. Krejcikova won the French Open in 2021 and Ostapenko won it in 2017.

