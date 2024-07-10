India’s Modi discusses the Ukraine war with Austria a day after meeting Putin

VIENNA (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed the war in Ukraine with Austria, an ally of Kyiv that has a policy of military neutrality. He emphasized the need for diplomacy a day after he met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Modi met Chancellor Karl Nehammer Wednesday on what he said was the first visit to Austria by an Indian prime minister in 41 years. Nehammer told reporters it was important to understand India’s position on Ukraine and convey Europe’s concerns. He said it was an “important and significant signal” that India took part in a summit in Switzerland last month and added that Austria could act as a “bridge-builder” in helping move forward peace efforts.

