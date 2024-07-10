NATO-member Norway donates six F-16 jets to Ukraine

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway says it will donate six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said Wednesday that the jets will be important for defending the country against Russian attacks. Ukraine has long pleaded for the sophisticated fighter to give it a combat edge against Russian firepower. No date was announced as to when Norway will donate the six jets but its Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said, “we aim to start the donations during 2024.” Norway is the third European country after the Netherlands and Denmark to donate F-16 planes to Ukraine.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.